WINDFALL – Bret Allen McPhearson, age 60, of Windfall, passed away at Kokomo Healthcare Center on Sunday, July 3, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family.

Bret was born on Feb. 4, 1962, in Elwood, to his parents, Ronald McPhearson and Arlene (Ridge) Sallee. On April 22, 1989, Bret married the love of his life, Tracy Massey, at Windfall Christian Church. They shared 33 years of marriage and a lifetime of memories together.

After high school, Bret worked at a factory for 15 years before earning his CDL to become a truck driver. He drove a big rig for 17 years and enjoyed being on the open road.

When he was a young boy, his dad, Mel, brought home an old military moped that had to be peddled to start the engine and that’s where his love of bikes began! Bret and his siblings would ride that moped up and down the street all day. As he grew, so did his love for bikes. He owned several motorcycles throughout the years. He was a member of the motorcycle club, Dog Soldiers Society. On Saturday, July 30, the club will be hosting a memorial ride in Bret’s honor and would love for fellow riding enthusiasts to join them. They will start at noon at 2301 S. N Street in Elwood and end at the VFW in Elwood.

Bret was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed just being in the great outdoors whether it was riding his motorcycle, hunting deer or fishing. He was an incredibly hard working man that had a knack for being able to fix anything. He could make something from nothing and loved nothing more than to teach the younger generations how to do the same. He passed on his many skills to countless others and enjoyed every minute of it. Bret loved children, he connected with them so well because he was just a big kid at heart. He was always the favorite of the kids in his life. His patience served him well, his giving nature and kind heart drew others to him. He was easy going, a true gentleman and had the ability to let things just roll off his back and move forward; something so few can do.

Bret was an amazing dad, grandfather and husband. His family meant the world to him and they always knew how he felt about them. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. Bret’s legacy of hard work, kindness and giving spirit will live on through them.

Those left to carry on Bret’s legacy of love are his wife, Tracy McPhearson; children, Corey (Brittany) Massey and Shelby McPhearson; grandchildren, Lennon McPhearson, Bailey Boruff, Lily Arroyo and Astrid Arroyo; his mom, Arlene Sallee; step-dad, Mel Sallee; step-mom, Janice McPhearson; siblings, Bart (Kim) McPhearson, Melisa (Tony) Crouch, RJ (Kathleen) McPhearson, Deb (Tom) Smith and Denise Berner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bret was welcomed into Heaven by his dad, Ronald McPhearson and grandson, Myles Massey.

A funeral service celebrating Bret’s life will be on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Melisa Crouch officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the McPhearson family in their time of need.