Bennie Phillip Jones, age 72, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis after a brief illness.

He was born in Watauga, Ken., on June 28, 1950, to the late Orville and Margaret (Wilkerson) Jones. On July 5, 1968, he married Kathy (Hannah) Jones and they shared 54 years of marriage together.

Bennie joined the Elwood Police Department in 1977 and worked his way up through the ranks to become the Chief of the Police before retiring in 1998. After retiring, he became a licensed realtor and opened Ben Jones Realty. Bennie also worked in construction pouring concrete for many years. He was a member of East Main St. Christian Church, FOP, Elwood Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Elwood Elks and the Elwood Lions Club. Bennie had a passion for Mopar classic cars and enjoyed attending local and state car shows with his 1969 Super Bee. He was an avid hunter and spent many summers at the family cabin on Lake Cumberland, Ken.

Bennie is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Jones of Elwood; son, Jeremy Jones of Key West, Fla.; three sisters, Wanda (Steve) Wunder of Greentown, Bessie DeBolt of Fairfield Glades, Tenn. and Lela Hensley of Texas; brother-in-law, Dave Morrow of Elwood; and sister-in-law, Barbara Jones of Elwood. He was especially close to his niece, Amie (Mike) Bell and their five sons, Jaylen, Jackson, Jarren, Jake and Jensen, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Bennie was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin “Chad” Jones; two sisters, Annie Jones and Deborah Morrow; and four brothers, Jay Jones, Ron Jones, Orville “Yank” Jones and Robert “Doc” Wilkerson.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood and will include a Masonic Memorial service at 7 p.m.

Funeral service celebrating Bennie’s life will be at 11a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood, with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

