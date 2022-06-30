ELWOOD – Wayne C. Mosbaugh, age 78, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following a pulmonary illness but a great, full life.

He was born March 20, 1944, in Elwood, the son of Richard and Marian (Carpenter) Mosbaugh. Wayne was a 1962 graduate of Walnut Grove High School and a 1965 graduate of Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis.

Wayne began a lifelong career as a funeral director at Copher & Fesler Funeral Home on Aug. 24, 1963, and was a vital part of the firm’s success for over 55 years. He was a licensed funeral director and E.M.T. who cared for thousands of local families during his career. He was raised in the Aroma United Methodist Church; a life member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368; and active member of the Madison County Funeral Directors Association.

Wayne’s passion was fishing and he enjoyed nothing more than spending the day in Linton fishing with friends through the years. He and his best friend, Butch, could catch more fish in one day than most people could catch in a week.

He was a car enthusiast and especially loved watching auto auctions on TV. Wayne formerly enjoyed 4-Wheel Drive Jeep trips all over the area with some of his best friends. He also enjoyed cruising in his red Corvette convertible in recent years.

Wayne had a wonderful sense of humor, never knew a stranger and had an infectious laugh that would light up a room. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by his family and friends.

Wayne’s family includes his special caregiver and granddaughter, Brooke Mosbaugh (fiance’ Cian Rice) of Elwood; former wife, Denise Mosbaugh of Elwood; son, Dwayne L. Mosbaugh of Elwood; four additional grandchildren, Hannah Mosbaugh, Raleigh Mac Mosbaugh, Ethan Mosbaugh and Roman Mosbaugh; two sisters-in-law, Marie Mosbaugh and Dawn Mosbaugh; two nieces, Heidi Puckett and Sarah Robinson; nephew, Jeff (wife Brandi) Mosbaugh; two great-nephews, Brantley Mosbaugh and Blake Mosbaugh; special friends, Corey and Sonya May, Chris and Carrie Arbuckle, Tom and Martha Bennett, Jim and Sherry Rebuck, Marcia Goings, Mark Genda and all his funeral home family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brett H. Mosbaugh; two brothers, Richard “Dick” Mosbaugh and Lynn Mosbaugh; step-father, Joe Ebert; niece, Laura Savage; and best friend, Butch Goings.

Per Wayne’s wishes, a memorial visitation and gathering will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.