Macon Dale (West) Traxler

Macon Dale West was born on her Century Family Farm in Prairie Township of Tipton County, Ind., on Nov. 11, 1927, to Hazel Dale Barr West and Lewis Paul West Sr.

She lived the vast majority of her rich full life there until her passing on June 28, 2022, at the age of 94 in hospice at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Ind., following a fall and strokes in mid-June of this year.

A 1945 graduate of Prairie High School, she also had an associate’s degree from Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio and bachelor’s degree in English and history from Toledo University (1948). While in the freshman registration line at Defiance, she met the guy in line behind her who aspired to be “an educated bum” after four years in the Army in Alaska. That worked for him and them. Macon Dale and Dillon Roush Traxler were married from 1948 until his death in 1978. He worked most of his career as an engineer for Delco Electronics and she was a professional mother to their six children, all of whom are well read, well educated and profoundly grateful for the roots and wings their parents gave them.

Macon Dale is survived by all six of her children, who are the jewels in her crown of life. Among them, her children and grandchildren have earned 14 bachelor’s degrees, more than 10 master’s degrees and six doctorates, in fields ranging through the sciences, social sciences and humanities. They have also amassed practical skills of gardening, carpentry, writing, electronics and technology that make them survivors in everyday life. The children are her son, Gene W. Traxler (wife Christanne) living on the family farm in Tipton County; Janina Planer Traxler (husband, John Planer) of North Manchester; Wyndham Traxler Carter (husband, Byron “BC” Carter) of Flora; Gay Traxler-Schiemanowski (husband, Hartmut “Schimmi” Schiemanowski) of Ebsdorfergrund-Hachborn, Germany; Beth Traxler of Seattle, Wash.; and Loa Traxler of Albuquerque, N.M.

Grandchildren are Nicholas (Marie) Traxler, Adrienne Traxler (Christopher Bradley), Joseph Planer (fiancée, Alisha Jamil), Jacinth Planer (husband Scott McGhee), Sterling Carter (wife Jade Legrand-Debauge), Dillon Carter, Maximillian Schiemanowski, Alexander Schiemanowski, and Dana Taub and great-grandchildren are Avery and Calum Traxler and Chester Carter-Legrand.

Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and shirt-tail relatives beyond number, mostly respectable.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband and only sibling, L. Paul West Jr., plus most of her other in-laws including five of Dillon’s six sisters and Robert Sharer (Loa’s husband).

Although her life centered around being a professional wife and mother, Macon Dale led a rich personal life with her own accomplishments. She was a 75-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, including the Sharpsville Chapter where she was inducted. She was Past Worthy Matron in Sharpsville and occupied most other key offices there. In her final years, she held dual membership in the Center and Russiaville Chapters.

She was a prize-winning seamstress; honors included winning the Family Outfit Category at the Indiana State Fair in 1966. She also quilted, knitted and crocheted, but her first love was fabric and garment construction, which she passed on to all her girls. Thanks to her careful mentoring and supervision, all of her children were 10-year 4-H members. She also used her fiber skills in the Kokomo Sewing Guild, Community Theater and other volunteer community organizations, especially contributing to the church bazaar at St. Luke’s.

She was a member of the Tri-Add Home Economics Club of Tipton County for almost 70 years, participating in all the social and competitive activities that the club fostered and cherishing the friendships of its members.

She was active in church life at several congregations, most importantly at Prairieville United Church of Christ, where she was raised, Brookside Church and most recently St. Luke’s United Methodist in Kokomo, where she played handbells and sang with the choir. Her church family was dear to her. She also shared her musical abilities in Kokomo Symphony Chorus and Morning Musicale.

Macon Dale loved flowers, music and gathering with family; any tribute to her memory supporting education and farming heritage would be appropriate.

The family suggests that memorials be directed toward either the Traxler Scholarship at Manchester University or the Annual Fund at Defiance College. Finally, emphatically, she did not love to dust, do laundry, or do lawn maintenance (and neither do her children) . . . any tribute to her should not require that sort of special care if someone wishes to truly honor her. Good stories are the best.

The family wishes to thank the Primrose staff for their great affection and sensitive care of our mother in the last few years. In her final days, the personnel at Ascension St. Vincent’s Ascension were impressive and welcoming.

We also thank Compassus hospice services for their help during her last hours.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday July 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd. in Kokomo, with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating. Burial will follow in Prairieville Cemetery, with The Order of the Eastern Star service.

Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Traxler Scholarship at Manchester University.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.