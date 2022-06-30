ELWOOD – James “Keith” Cannon, age 70, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Edgewater Woods care facility in Anderson after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Elwood, to James J. and Ola Faye (Sanders) McGuire.

Keith was a 1970 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. As a young man, Keith enjoyed working at the concession stands at the sports fields in Elwood for many years.

He was an accomplished bowler early in his life and was recognized as the Elwood City Sports Association – All Events Champion. Keith worked at Lucky Strike Lanes in Elwood as the assistant manager for more than 40 years. He assisted in the operations of the bowling alley, concessions, bar and Sally’s Diner. Keith and Chuck Kane were attached at the hip and Chuck always knew he would count on Keith with any task. In recent years, Keith enjoyed living a very simple life and helped with cleaning at the Country Carousel Beauty Salon in Elwood.

Keith’s family includes nieces and nephews, Choey, Ben, Angie, Payton, Marka, Derrin, Kami, and Ritter; special friends, Chuck Kane and family and Susan Hicks; and numerous friends from the bowling alley.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Cannon; and sister, Phyllis Ritter.

A funeral service celebrating Keith’s life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrisett Center Food Pantry.

