We lost someone very special this day, Monday, June 27, 2022.

He was a dedicated husband and loving father, who did everything he could each day to care for and provide the best for his family and loved ones.

His family, friends and others knew him as a kind and gentle, just a man who tried to treat others as he would like to be treated.

James “Jim” Pedro 79, Kokomo, passed away from an unexpected sudden illness at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, June 27,2022, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born May 4,1943 in Elwood, to Joseph and Anna(Bucci) Pedro. Jim was a graduate of Wendell Willkie High School in Elwood. He worked for Chrysler retiring after 38 years of service and was a member of UAW Local 685.

Childhood sweethearts, best friends and the love of each other’s lives, Jim and Ann tied the knot on Nov. 30, 1963. Jim and Ann traveled regularly and had been to 49 of the 50 states.

He delighted in the challenge of a good jigsaw puzzle and “talking politics” (enough said!). He really liked game shows and enjoyed the Oldies & Country music.

He was a dedicated husband of Ann Pedro, who survives; a loving father of Pat Pedro and Penny Cantrell; a son-in-law, Tim Cantrell; proud grandfather of Andre Cantrell; and a brother of siblings, Ted (Jane) Pedro, Teresa Nash, Debbie (Al) Kimbler and Marilyn Yeary.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lest we forget – Always loved and remembered.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, June 30,2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood, with the Rev. Fr. Dennis Goth the celebrant. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood.

Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.