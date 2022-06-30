ELWOOD – Harold W. Leavitt Jr., age 87, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living care facility after a brief illness and a good life.

He was born March 4, 1935, at home in Frankton to Harold W. Leavitt Sr. and Effie F. (Beckley) Leavitt. Harold was a 1953 graduate of Swayzee High School and later served his country in the U.S. Army while being stationed in Germany.

He married Sonja K. Odom on Feb. 28, 1960, and they shared 62 years of marriage together.

Harold worked as a tool department attendant at Delco Remy in Anderson for 38 1/2 years and retired in 1993. He was a member of the U.A.W. #662 and formerly attended the Rigdon United Methodist Church. Harold was a charter member of the Pipe Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department and was formerly active in the 50+ Club in Elwood.

Harold enjoyed gardening, farming, driving his John Deere tractor and playing euchre with friends. He also loved traveling with Sonja; meeting regularly with friends for coffee; and collecting mini John Deere tractors.

Harold and Sonja were honored to be the King and Queen of the Elwood Senior Prom in 2016.

Family was important to Harold and he loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Harold will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Harold’s family legacy includes his wife, Sonja Leavitt of Elwood; son, Charles “Chuck” (wife Joni) Leavitt of Lebanon; daughter, Cindie (husband Darin) Moody of Westfield; five grandchildren, Darci (Nick) Crockett, Ryland (Kelly) Leavitt, Ashleigh (Daniel) Woodard, Maleri (Anthony) Hickman and Carli (Kyle) Leavitt; three great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Woodard, Rileigh Woodard and Amelia Leavitt; three half-brothers, Max (Pam) Leavitt, David (Rose) Leavitt and Rex Leavitt; brother-in-law, Steve (Cindy) Odom of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Jim Leavitt, Jack Leavitt, Joyce Carroll and June Leavitt; and two half-brothers, Keith Leavitt and Mike Leavitt.

A funeral service celebrating Harold’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock of Life Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Military and V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral on Saturday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.