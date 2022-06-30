SUMMITVILLE – Colleen Inglis Densmore, 96, entered into peace and rest from Summit Health and Living in Summitville on Monday, June 27, 2022, following an extended illness.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1925, in Douglas, Ariz., to Fred and Viola (Garrett) McWain and spent her early years in Denver, Colo. She has lived in Madison County since 1942. She had worked for Cox’s Super Market for 37 years retiring in 1988. She had also worked for Strong’s Market.

Colleen attended the Epworth United Methodist Church in rural Alexandria for several years and more recently had attended the Christian Congregation Church. She was a member of the former Alexandria Association of Widowed Persons and enjoyed euchre clubs. Colleen also was a Pink Lady volunteer at Community Hospital in Anderson. She was a giver to so many. She enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos.

Survivors include a son, Tom (Becky) Inglis of Summitville; six grandchildren, Tom (Tamara) Inglis Jr. of Summitville, Janet (Jerry) Ramsey of Anderson, Nick (Anita) Inglis of Summitville, Laura (Eric) McKinney of Carmel, Vicki (Jim) Lederle of Peru and Gary Inglis of St. Petersburg, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond McWain of Denver and Fred McWain of Quincy, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James W. Inglis in 1990; her husband, Robert Densmore in 2001; a son, John Inglis; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Carol Inglis; a brother, Arthur McWain; and a sister, Norma Hamilton.

Services honoring Colleen’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria with Dr. Mick Gilliam officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activity Fund at Summit Health and Living, 701 S. Main St., Summitville, IN 46070.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com.