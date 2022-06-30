Bernard J. Parr, 100, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Bernie was born in Tipton County on June 22, 1922, to his parents, James Parr and Rosa T. (Koors) Parr.

Bernie married Loretta “Ret” Weber on July 4, 1946, and she preceded him in death in April of 1977. Bernie married his current wife, Pauline Birckbichler, on July 3, 1994, and she survives, and actually recently celebrated her 100th birthday in January.

Bernie graduated from Wendell Willkie High School in Elwood, in the Class of 1941. Over the years, Bernie had positions as regional sales manager with Allis Chalmers and New Idea farm equipment companies in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Upon retirement he farmed, specializing in Pioneer seed production and raising Duroc breeding stock, which he sold in the tri-state area. Bernie also worked at Delco Remy and he drove a school bus for Tipton County schools.

Bernie was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bernie was a no-nonsense type of man. The oldest of nine children and he was always in charge. He believed in always giving his best effort. He was an avid and very competitive card player with little tolerance for the unmotivated. A typical Hoosier, he wanted to run with the best and had a sharp mind until his final day on this earth.

“Plan your work, and work your plan!” and “Do it right the first time” were the commitments of his life, his job and his family. Bernie was a unique man, who had impeccable ethics. He believed in doing his work by the job, not by the clock. Throughout his life, he was truly a great example to those around him. He was convinced that the Notre Dame Irish were both good and lucky.

Bernie will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Bernie’s legacy of love are his wife, Pauline Parr; siblings, Marietta (Walter) Lacyk, Martha (John) Redden, Elizabeth (Lee) Vance, Maurice (Pat Hellmann) Parr and Dorothy (Ron) Wallace; as well as 25 nieces and nephews.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosa Parr; son, Gregory Parr; first wife, Loretta (Weber) Parr; and brothers, Eugene Parr, Donald Parr and James Parr.

A visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. A funeral mass will take place at St. John’s Catholic Church, located at 340 Mill St. in Tipton, immediately following visitation, and will start promptly at 10 a.m.

Burial will be directly after the service in St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton.

