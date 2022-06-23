W. Georgia Leach was born in Marion, Ind., on Jan. 23, 1929, and she was 93 years old when she passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Georgia’s parents were Virgil P. and Leona (Mason) Snyder. She married Donald Gene Schuyler on July 8, 1950 and they had three children. Gene died on March 27, 1967, in Columbus. Georgia then married Robert Leach on June 18, 1972, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus and he passed away on Jan. 29, 2006.

Georgia was a graduate of Tipton High School in the Class of 1947. She had worked for Smith Jewelry in Seymour and was a professional secretary for Steel Parts Corporation in Tipton and Dunlap Construction in Columbus. She also worked as the First Secretary of L. Frances Smith School PTO in Columbus. Her last job was working in the Hypertension Program at the Tipton County Health Department.

Community activities were very important to Georgia, no matter where she lived. She received the Home Economics Jane Award for Community Service and was active in the American Cancer Society, serving as its president. She belonged to the Elwood Pipecreek Genealogy Society and was a Life Member of the Moose Lodge. Georgia belonged to the Atlanta Christian Church and Friends of the Library. She had been very active in both the Tipton County Women’s Democrat Club and the Tipton County Historical Society.

Georgia is survived by her three children, Thomas Gene (Rebecca) Schuyler of Columbus, Cynthia Luella Schuyler (Lonnie Morrison, life partner) of Tipton and Richard Paul (Holly) Schuyler, also of Tipton; one sister, Juanita Mae Tebbe of Kokomo; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert E. Snyder Sr.; a sister, Hazel Etheleen Johnson; a step-son, R. Allen Leach; and a step-daughter, Kathy Jo Hardin Floyd.

Funeral services for Georgia will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Brown presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the time of the service.

Condolences for Georgia’s family may be left at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial donations in Georgia’s memory should be made to the Atlanta Christian Church, 200 E. Main St., Atlanta, IN 46031.