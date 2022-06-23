CARMEL – Kevin Len Chriss, 68, of Carmel, passed away in his home on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kevin was born on June 13, 1954, to Shirley Brummet and Harold “Jack” Chriss in Elwood.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Mary Chriss; his daughter, Lisa Arbuckle (Shawn); his sons, Scott Chriss and David Chriss; his parents; his brother, Craig Chriss (Ginger); his granddaughter, Abby Arbuckle; and his beloved dog, Maddy Mae.

A visitation for Kevin will be Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr., in Indianapolis, followed by a funeral service in the church at noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin’s memory may be made to Community Health Network Foundation- Hospice, 7330 Shadeland Station, Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Chriss family.