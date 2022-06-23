Jerry Pettit

PELLA, Iowa – Our loving Father and Grandfather Jerry passed away on June 21, 2022.

Jerry was born on Feb. 23, 1932, to George M and Cecil Elnora (Warren) Pettit. He was raised and attended school near Puxico, Miss. The family home in his early life was in what is now the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.

After his Mother died in 1947, he quit school to help out at home but later got his GED. After a stint in the Army in Germany, Jerry moved to Indiana where he met and married the love of his life, Martha Zirkle. They were married on Dec. 7, 1958 in Mechanicsburg. They raised their family in Elwood where Jerry worked for the Gas Company. He rose up through the ranks from ditch digger to meter reader and eventually district superintendent.

Jerry was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and later St Matthew United Methodist Church. Jerry was also very active with Habitat for Humanity for many years.

Jerry resided in Anderson from 1992 to 2019. He has since lived with family, first in Converse and more recently in Pella, Iowa.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; his mother, and father; two brothers and one sister and his son-in-law, Tim..

Jerry is survived by three sisters, Pauline Bracht of Oklahoma, Carolyn (Jerry) Heart and Kathryn Edwards of Kansas; his children, Barbara Walsh of Lubbock, Texas, Steve (Dianne) of Pella, Iowa and David (Stacie) of Converse; and grandchildren, Katie Walsh, Robert, Tom and Liz Pettit.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Middletown. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27, at Ballard and Sons, with burial to follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Middletown American Legion and the US Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association at alzfdn.org.

You may express condolences or share memories of Jerry at www.ballardandsons.com.