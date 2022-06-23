ELWOOD – Glen A. “Scotty” Cole, age 60, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after an extended illness.

Scotty was born Nov. 27, 1961 in Elwood, the son of Glen and Janice (Lane) Cole. Scotty grew up in Elwood and was a 1980 graduate of Elwood Community High School.

He formerly worked for State Plating, Red Gold and ELSA before his health declined.

Scotty married Wendy (Quirk) Cole on July 20, 2010 and they shared nearly 12 years of marriage together.

He loved the Dallas Cowboys football team and listening to Motley Crew music. Scotty loved spending time with all his family and especially loved spoiling his eight grandchildren. Scotty will be remembered as someone who never knew a stranger and was friendly to everyone. He will be greatly missed.

Scotty’s family includes his mother, Janice L. Cole (companion Marshal Shively) of Elwood; wife, Wendy Cole of Elwood; son, Scott Alan Cole of Elwood; daughter, Ashley (Matt) Bruce of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren; three siblings, Jeffery J. (Penny) Cole of Elwood, Karen R. Frawley of Elwood and Dean A. (Kelly) Cole of Elwood; mother-in-law, Janet Quirk of Sharpsville, two step-daughters, Brittany (Zeth) Lewis of Vincennes and Sara (Brendan) Lewis of Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.

Scotty was preceded in death by his father, Glen Cole; father-in-law, P.D. Quirk; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Frawley and Terry Foor.

A funeral service celebrating Scotty’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Elder Bruce Whisler officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Human Society or the American Lung Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.