FRANKTON – Etta “Irene” Melling, age 92, and a longtime resident of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Elwood Health & Living Care Center in Elwood after a long, full life.

She was born June 9, 1930, in Elwood, the daughter of Alonzo and Beatrice (Hobbs) Dellinger. Irene was a 1948 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and she was a former “Tomato Queen” in Elwood. She married the love of her life, Jack L. Melling, on May 27, 1956 in Curtisville and they shared 64 years of marriage together raising their family in Frankton.

Irene worked at Essex Wire Company and Standard Grocery earlier in life; however, she was proud to say she was a homemaker and enjoyed time caring for her family. She was known to friends and family as an excellent cook.

Irene and her husband, Jack, were longtime members of the Frankton Christian Church. She was also formerly an active member of Beta Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority in Elwood. Irene will be dearly missed, but her family is comforted knowing she is reunited with her husband, Jack, in Heaven.

Irene’s family includes two sons, Sam J. (husband Dayle) Melling of Kokomo and Patrick (wife Randee) Melling of Elkhart; daughter-in-law, Lynnee Melling of Elwood; six grandchildren, Samantha Melling, Dylan (wife Ashley) Melling, Lee (wife Sarah) Melling, Jackson (wife Lauren) Melling, Alexandra Melling and Holly Melling; four great-grandchildren, Sariah Melling, Stasia Melling, Sophia Melling and Maggie Melling; and several nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Melling in 2020; son, Andrew Melling in 2022; five sisters, Delores Benedict, Doree Mitchell, Esther McDaniel, Dorothy “Dot” Snyder and twin sister Ilene Warner; and two brothers, Donald Dellinger and Dilvert Dellinger.

Following cremation, a memorial service celebrating Irene’s life will be at noon today, June 24, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Brooks of the Frankton Christian Church officiating. The funeral will begin with a Delta Theta Tau memorial service ceremony. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral today at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton at a later date.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.