MARKLEVILLE – Loving daughter, mother and wife, Erin Colleen Hawkins, 40, of Markleville, passed away on June 22, 2022, at her home.

She was born on June 13, 1982, in Anderson and graduated from Tipton High School.

Erin was a department manager for Medicaid insurance for Gordon Marketing.

She enjoyed bowling, traveling and watching movies.

Erin is survived by her loving husband of nine months, Matthew “Shane” Glaze; son, Gabe Hawkins and his father, Stacey Hawkins; parents, Frank and Anita Lacy; step-sons, Andrew Taylor Glaze, Adam Michael Glaze and Alexander Shane Glaze; brothers, Richard (Brittney Starr) Lacy and Jim Lacy; sister-in-law, Ashley Davidson; nieces, Addi Davidson and Amelia Davidson-Lacy; aunt, Sandy Berney; uncle, Stuart Lacy and aunt, Lisa Cleveland; cousins, Brian, Chris, John, David and Daniel Berney, mother-in-law, Janie Wallace; father-in-law, Jeff Glaze; brother-in-law, Jason Glaze; special friends, Sylvia Gordon, Amber Smith, Christie Perrin, Lindsay Reynolds and Eric Bunting.

Visitation will be Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. in Anderson.

Services will be Monday, June 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor James Petty officiating.

Cremation will follow.

