Betty J. Burton, age 96, a life-long resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood after a long and well-lived life.

She was born in Elwood on Feb. 10, 1926, to the late Paul and Leona (Binge) Burton.

Betty was retired from J. Lewis Small in Elwood and also worked for Burr, Patterson and Auld Company for more than 40 years. In years past, Betty enjoyed bowling and was twice crowned the city champion. She also enjoyed playing softball.

Betty is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Gary (wife Dolly) Burton of Elwood and Rod Birkinbine of Anderson.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Charlie Burton, Bill Burton, Gerald Burton and Paul Burton Jr. and good friend, Darlene Arehart.

Visitation for Betty will be on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

A funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will be at 1p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of Hoosierland Animal Shelter .

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com