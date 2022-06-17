Peggy J. Schaber, age 90, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Community Hospital North Campus in Indianapolis following a brief illness and a long, full life.

She was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Princeton, Ind., the daughter of Porter Elwood and Myrtle Nola (Coomer) Hollen.

Peggy graduated from Princeton High School before attending Ball State Nursing College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She worked as an LPN for several years.

Peggy married James E. “Jim” Schaber on June 31, 1965, and they shared just short of 12 years together before his death at a very young age. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Texas and founded a nightclub named “Shawn’s Club” which she owned and managed for more than 35 years in Rye, Texas. Peggy knew how to deal with all types of people, and she was known for being very confident in herself.

As her age advanced, she remained very independent well into her late 80’s. After living in Texas for 40 years, she moved back to Elwood to be close to her daughter and family.

Peggy loved animals very much. She especially enjoyed spending time outdoors – trimming, mowing and working on her property. She attended Center Grove Baptist Church in Phlox for many years until her health prevented her to attend. Peggy’s family finds great comfort knowing she is reunited with Jim and other family members in her Heavenly home.

Peggy’s family includes her daughter, Connie (husband Mike) Majors of Elwood; grandson, Shawn (wife Heather) Majors of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Schaber; and four siblings, Maxine Skinner, John Hollen, Joe Hollen and Donna Helsey.

A funeral service celebrating Peggy’s life will be at 1 p.m. today, June 14, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Assistant Pastor Kim Ridenour of the Center Grove Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter in honor of Peggy’s love of animals.

