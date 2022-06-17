NEW CASTLE – Maynard L. Miller, 66, of New Castle, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Henry Community Hospital in New Castle.

He grew up in Windfall and had lived in Atlanta, Ind. for 20 years and Mount Eden, Ken. for 10 years before moving to New Castle.

Maynard was born in Tipton on Sept. 27, 1955, to James and Nancy Lou (Davis) Miller. He married Rita McKay on Sept. 10, 1983.

Maynard was a farmer and a mechanic. He was the kind of person who helped his friends and neighbors with any project they had. He was very generous with his time. Maynard loved spending time outdoors camping and skiing. He loved cars and enjoyed working on them. He had a special dog, Rosie, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors besides his wife, Rita, include one son, Matthew Miller and wife Rachel of Russiaville; two sisters, LouAnn Levi and husband Gary of Sidney, Ohio and Lisa Bone and husband Craig of Kokomo. He also has five grandchildren, Myah, Aurora, James, Corbin and Kyelyn, as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Maynard will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Coffin presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences for Maynard’s family may be left on his obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions in honor of Maynard may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674.