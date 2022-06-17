Ann P. Durr, age 64, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1957, to the late Laurence “Ed” and Margie (Southworth) Gillespie.

Ann was a 1976 graduate of Elwood Community High School. On Sept. 25, 1997, she married Thomas Durr and they shared more than 24 years of marriage together. Ann was employed at State Plating for 20 plus years and went to work for Progressive Plastic following State Plating closing. She was a very private person.

In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her mother-in-law, Betty Durr; three step-children, Jessica, Thomas and Kayla; uncle, Donald Miller; and several cousins.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Marge Gillespie; and brother, Eddie Gillespie.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the cremation arrangements for Ann.

