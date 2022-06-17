SHARPSVILLE – Amy L. Ensley, age 47, of Sharpsville, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a battle with multiple health complications.

She was born June 28, 1974 in Elwood, the daughter of Daniel K. and Tamara L. (Conwell) Romine. Amy graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1992. She worked for a short time, but mostly enjoyed being a homemaker most of her life. She formerly attended Liberty Baptist Church in Groomsville near her home. Despite her challenges, Amy will be remembered for being a good person at heart.

Amy’s family includes her mother, Tamara L. Etchison of Noblesville; four children, Michael Weakley of Michigan, Jamie Lawless of Kokomo, Jesse Ensley of Kokomo and Julie Ensley of Tipton; brother, Sean Romine of Noblesville; two sisters, Katie Carpenter of Tipton and Sarah Simpson of Sheridan; three grandchildren; former spouse, Jim Ensley of North Carolina; two uncles; and several nieces and nephews.

Amy was preceded in death by her father, Dan Romine; maternal grandparents, John and Marlene Conwell; and paternal grandparents, Roland and Juanita Romine.

A life celebration funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastors Bob and Ruth Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.