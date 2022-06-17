GREENCASTLE – Amanda Marie (Murray) Whitesel, 37, of Greencastle and formerly of Frankton, earned her heavenly reward on June 13, 2022, after battling a sudden infection. She was born on April 14, 1985, in Anderson.

Amanda grew up in Frankton where she attended school and was a member of the Frankton United Methodist Church. She was a 2003 graduate of Frankton Junior/Senior High School. Amanda earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Southern Indiana and also earned a bachelor’s degree in photography from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Amanda was a wonderful photographer, graphic designer, organizer and friend, but above all wanted to be a mother. Her dream came true on Valentine’s Day 2020 when she and her husband, Zach, adopted their son Ezekiel.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Emery and Ethyl Murray; her maternal grandfather, Jerry Ward; her maternal uncle, Jerry Ward II; and her brother-in-law, Joshua Whitesel.

On Dec. 29, 2012, Amanda married the love of her life, Zachary Whitesel, and he survives, along with their son, Ezekiel. She is also survived by her father, Larry Murray; her mother, Lisa Wise (Dave); her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reed and Carol Whitesel; her brother, Wesley Murray; her step-brothers, Aaron Wise (Amber), Bryce Wise (Adrienne) and Travis Wise (Meghan); her brother-in-law, Elijah Whitesel (Sarah); numerous nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

Visitation will be today, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. in Anderson.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m., at Frankton K of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, with a funeral procession departing for the cemetery at 10 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kate’s Kart, 10376 Leo Rd., Suite A, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 (kateskart.org).

Online condolences may be shared with Amanda’s family at www.LooseCares.com.