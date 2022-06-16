ELWOOD – Penny Sue Hoskins, age 61, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, following a seven-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born Sept. 6, 1960 in Elwood, the daughter of Roosevelt Hoskins and Karen S. (Miller) Hoskins-Beekman. Penny was a 1978 graduate of Elwood Community High School and later graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington.

Before her illness, she worked at numerous television stations in Fort Wayne, as well as a large distribution center.

Penny will be greatly missed by her family.

Penny’s family includes her mother, Karen Beekman of Elwood; three siblings, Cliff Hoskins of Elwood, Lisa Hoskins of Elwood and Linda McCarty of Virginia; three step-siblings, T. Amber Beekman, Michelle Rea and Emma Boles; a nephew; and a special cousin and caretaker, Amy Taylor and her son, Kaleb Taylor.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Roosevelt Hoskins; step-father, Roger Beekman; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Mary Miller; and paternal grandfather, Jim Hoskins.

A funeral service celebrating Penny’s life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.