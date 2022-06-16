ELWOOD – Margie Ann DeHart, age 94, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence following a long and well-lived life.

She was born in Scottsville, Ken., on May 27, 1928, to the late Wesley and Lillie (Tinsley) Weaver.

On June 3, 1944, she married Charles Lee DeHart and they shared 71 years of marriage together before his death in 2015.

Margie was a homemaker, she loved caring for her family and her home. She worked during the busy seasons at Ray Brothers Canning factory and at Pioneer and was the former owner of the This & That Shop.

Margie was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God for 66 years and was the last surviving Charter member of the church. She was a faithful peanut brittle-maker for the church’s fundraising. Margie was a wonderful cook and loved hosting cook-outs and Sunday dinners for her family. Margie never turned anyone away from her table. Among the special dishes she was known for were fried chicken, potato salad and freezer corn. She was an excellent baker, as well with her coconut cream, lemon and fried apple pies being favorites of all who ate them. Margie fixed Christmas dinner for her entire family until two years ago.

Margie was a very compassionate person. Her kindness extended well beyond family and friends even to the stray cats in her neighborhood that she would feed. Two of them, Blackie and Little Tike, found their forever homes with her. She enjoyed working with her flowers, gardening, going to flea markets and auctions and watching the Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR races. More than anything, Margie loved her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margie is survived by her daughters, Anna (husband Don) Stephens and Nancy (husband Stan) Durham; sons, Robert Lee (wife Barbara) DeHart and Charles “Rob” DeHart; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, James “Boss” Weaver, Eugene (wife Jan) Weaver and Dewy (wife Glenda) Weaver; sisters, Betty (husband W.E.) Grimes and Sue( husband Leslie) Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles L. DeHart; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; and siblings, John Weaver, Joe Weaver, and Maedene Lee.

Visitation for Margie took place on Monday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

A funeral service to celebrate Margie’s life will be at 11 a.m. today, June 14, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Haill officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery.

The family is requesting those in attendance practice social distancing.

