WINDFALL – Jeffery Lynn Baugher, age 65, of Windfall, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born on May 7, 1957, to his parents, Teddy Jeffery Baugher and Treva Sue Ford Parks.

Jeff graduated from Tri-Central High School in the Class of 1975. Soon after, he proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force.

Jeff spent years working in the City of Tipton as a service writer and mechanic for Foust Motors, as well as Dan Young. Later he began working for Chrysler, which is where he retired in 2019.

Jeff was the oldest child, with five younger siblings. He was the ring leader, as well as the fearless protector….a role that he proudly maintained throughout his life.

Jeff was a quiet man, with a very loving demeanor. Not only was he very dedicated to the ones he loved, he had trouble telling anyone “No.” He would totally inconvenience himself to help others. “Uncle Jeff” was a title used by many, this is no doubt because of his easy going, approachable personality. If Jeff wasn’t working on a car, or helping out a friend, he could probably be found at home relaxing, watching TV. He loved listening to ZZ Top and Bob Segar, while retreating in his huge man cave of a garage, where he often enjoyed time with family and friends. Jeff also enjoyed Nascar, and was a big Dale Earhart fan. Jeff will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Jeff’s legacy of love are his mother, Sue Parks; children, Brandy (Mike) Hodson and Aaron (Darla) Baugher Blanchard; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Valerie, Molly, Tyson, Dylan, Adrianna and Addison; siblings, Donna (Jesse) Brown, Jill (Rich) Roudebush, Jack (Peggy) Baugher, Todd Parks and Elena Baugher Boyd; 10 nieces and nephews; several cousins; best friends, Rex and Sandra Long; and beloved cat, Blue.

Jeffery was welcomed into Heaven by his father, Teddy Baugher; brother, Rick Baugher; and grandparents, Virgil and Reta Ford, Bill and Genevieve Sarver and Adrian Baugher.

A graveside service celebrating Jeff’s life will be on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall, with Pastor Tim Cooper officiating. Immediately following the graveside service a gathering will take place at Jeff’s garage, located at 410 Mill St. in Windfall. All are welcome to attend this special time of remembering Jeff and the amazing man he was!

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baugher family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Jeff with his family on his tribute wall.