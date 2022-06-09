Virginia Lynn (Puterbaugh) Updegraff grabbed her last cup of coffee and her favorite book on June 6, 2022, and took the fast lane to Heaven.

Virginia was born on July 18, 1949, to Jacob and Mary Puterbaugh. She graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1967 and was enrolled in Ball State University. Lynn earned her associates degree in Library Studies in 2007.

She married the love of her life, Martin (Marty) Updegraff, on Oct. 8. 1967, and they shared more than 53 years of marriage before his death in 2020.

As with any military family, Lynn and Marty had lived in several states before settling down in North Carolina.

On March 23, 1970, Lynn gave birth to their son, Daniel Martin Updegraff.

Lynn’s favorite place of employment was the Onslow County Library which she retired from. She was surrounded by her favorite friends and BOOKS. Lynn can definitely say she was “well read.” Once retired, Lynn spent several summers and a couple of winters in Elwood, entertaining her mother. They would read books together and analyzing what they had read. Most of the time, it turned into a sleep fest.

Lynn was met in Heaven by her parents, husband, daughter Elaine, Brother Jack, grandparents and four legged friends, Wendy, Whitey, Babe and Smokey.

Left to carry on her memory are son, Daniel (Tammy) Updegraff; brother, Jay Puterbaugh; sister, Carol (Bob Hartley Jr.) Moore; brother-n-law, Thomas (Marsha) Updegraff and family; sister-n-law, Margery Frantz and family; aunt and uncle Flora (Sissy) and Dallas Walker; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and favorite cousins, Linda and Nancy, whom she was always getting in trouble with in her younger days.

A celebration of Lynn’s life and burial are pending.