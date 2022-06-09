Judith L. “Judy” Everson, age 70, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis after an unexpected illness.

She was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Elwood, the daughter of Charles W. “Chuck” and Reva Mae (Davis) Beeman.

Judy attended Elwood schools. She retired from RCA Corporation (Thompson Consumer Electronics) in Marion after 30 years where she worked in production and as a custodian.

Judy married Rick E. Everson on April 4, 1970, and they shared 52 years of marriage together. She and Rick were formerly active members of the Elwood Eagles Lodge. Judy especially enjoyed cooking, shopping online and through QVC, and watching her grandkids play sports. She enjoyed a simple life and loved being at home. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy’s family includes her husband, Rick Everson of Elwood; son, Charles “Chuck” (Kim) Everson of Elwood; two grandchildren, Hannah and Ty Everson, both of Elwood; three brothers, David Beeman, Larry Beeman and Robert (Brenda) Beeman, all of Elwood; brother-in-law, Allen Smith; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Rick) Smith and Angie (Kevin) Wycoff, all of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Steve Beeman, Debra Hughes and Pamela Smith.

A private visitation and gathering will be at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood and cremation will follow.

Burial will take place at a later date in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood. There will be no public visitation per the family’s wishes.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.