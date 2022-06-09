TIPTON – Harry E. McKinley, 74, of Tipton passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Harry was born in Kokomo on Aug. 5, 1947, to Robert Wayne and Velva Emalina (Brock) McKinley. Harry lived in Windfall for 14 years early in life. He married LouAnn Kendall on July 20, 1969, and they had 52 years together until his passing.

Harry retired from Delco Electronics in 1998 and he also retired from the National Guard, Kempton Armory, in 2007 after 20 years of service. He was a history buff – especially anything to do with the military.

Harry and LouAnn are members of Trinity Wesleyan Church. He worked as a “Yellow Shirt” safety patrol member for many years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harry enjoyed eating out with friends, especially for breakfast.

He spent his summers out in his pole barn fixing things for the kids and grandkids or just tinkering around. He enjoyed watching the multitude of birds he fed. Harry really enjoyed spending time with his great-grandkids.

Survivors besides his wife, LouAnn. include their four children, Juliann (McKinley) Lucas and husband Victor of Tipton, Michael McKinley of Tipton, Michelle (McKinley) Myers of Kokomo and Kyle D. McKinley of Cicero; six grandchildren, Brayden Kendall Lucas and wife Harley, Kelcey Marie Lucas Myers and husband Matt, Noah Robert Lucas, Joshua William Myers and wife Samantha, Katheryn Elizabeth Myers and Kara Leighann Myers. Harry is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Imagine Myers, Oliver Myers, Renley Myers and Braxton Bryant.

Surviving siblings include Robert McKinley Jr. of Memphis, Tenn., June Teusch of Huntington, Jim Glassburn and wife Phyllis of Tipton and Nadine Dunham and husband Glen Phillip of Kokomo.

Harry was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Glassburn and Charles McKinley and four sisters, Joan Johnson, Lucille Floyd, Patricia Altherr and Margaret Baker.

Funeral services for Harry will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kim Drake presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Harry may be made to Janus Developmental Services, 1555 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, IN 46062.