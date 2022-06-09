ATLANTA – Dale Norman Wilson, age 96, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence after a long and well-lived life.

He was born in Elwood, on Jan. 18, 1926, to the late William and Chloe (Gordon) Wilson. On Aug. 26, 1950, he married Mary (Pierce) Wilson and they shared 59 years of marriage together before her death in 2009.

Dale proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a former member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired from the City of Elwood Fire Department in 1978 and also worked in construction.

Dale’s first love was for horses and he saw 102 colts born on his farm. He and his family bred and raised Quarter Horses and Palominos that resulted in one National Champion and one Reserve World Champion.

Dale is survived by a son, Michael K. Wilson; daughter, Patricia L.(Keith) Wilson-Brummett; granddaughter, Anna L. (Joe) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Katelynn Miller and Dustin Parker.

Along with his wife and parents, Dale was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee Wilson and sister, Billie Day.

It was Dale’s wish to be cremated and there will be a private family service at a later date. Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Dale’s care.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to Guardian Angel Hospice, Attn: Guardian Angel Foundation, 513 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902 or made online in Dale’s name at www.gahfoundation.org.

