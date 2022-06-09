TIPTON – Cecilia (Ceal) Stone, 90, passed away June 5, 2022. She lived in Tipton her whole life. She graduated from Tipton High School. She was married to Billy Stone who preceded her in death in 2004.

Ceal has one surviving sister, Jeanne Stobinski and sister-in-law, Connie Ferguson

Siblings that preceded her in death were John Ferguson, Dorothy Atkinson and Marie Scholtes

She is survived by four of her children, Ann (Michael) Brown, Kathleen Neher, Michael (Julie Curry) Stone and Walter (Kellie) Stone.

She was preceded in death by Daniel Stone, Patrick Stone and Mary Paulette Stone.

Grandchildren included Eric Brown, Laurel (Justin) Stewart, Elise (Chris) Walter, Kristen (Chris) Tippens, Adam (Heidi) Neher, Brandi (Drew Lee) Woodcock, Rachel Stone, Chad Lawrence, Gavin Tragesser, Kori Kovacs, Kayla Skaggs, Abbie Stone, McKenna Stone, Judah Stone and Lyric Stone.

Great-children include Kyla Stewart, Jaydyn Stewart, Magnolia Tippens, Medeski Neher, Marvin Neher, Marli Stone, Liam Lentz, Ozzie Lawrence, CJ Lee, Darrin Lee, Elliott Lee, Aysen Kovacs and Bianca Ley.

Ceal loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed volunteering. She used to volunteer at the library, the VA, American Legion and various other organizations. She was well known for the cakes she baked for years and was also well known for her sense of humor.

Ceal donated her body to the IU Medical School.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Donations in Ceal’s honor can be made to St Jude or the American Legion.