HAINES CITY, Fla. – Roberta Ann “Bert” Boblitt, age 67, of Haines City, Fla. and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Elwood, on Oct. 23, 1954, the daughter of the late Robert and Beverly Fakes.

Bert was a 1973 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and was formerly employed at Community Hospital in Anderson for many years. On April 23, 1980, Bert married Dave Boblitt and they shared more than 41 years of marriage together.

She enjoyed fishing and boating with family and friends to the Florida Keys and the Bahamas. Bert will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Dave Boblitt, Bert is survived by her daughter, Laura (husband Danny) Springer; sister, Sandy Hurd; two step-sons, Rob Boblitt and Tony Lamb; seven grandchildren, Brady Gilbert, Nikki Wayne, Delaney Gilbert, Josh Boblitt, Cora Boblitt, Taylor Springer, and Tabi Springer; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly Fakes, a brother and a brother-in-law.

A graveside service to honor Bert’s life and legacy will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Bert and the Boblitt family.

