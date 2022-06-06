Michael E. Alexander, age 74, a life-long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Elwood on July 6, 1947 to the late Paul and Dorothy (Bannon) Alexander, he married Patricia “Pat” (Stage) Alexander on May 27, 1973 and they shared 49 years of marriage together.

Mike graduated in 1966 from Wendell L. Willkie High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals. A member of the American Legion and Elwood VFW, Mike retired in 2006 from Delco Electronics after 35 years of service.

He was an avid coin collector and a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs. Mike also enjoyed celebrating all the holidays, especially Christmas when he decked out his house with decorations.

He took great care of his family and was always available to help out anyone in need. Mike will be sadly missed by all.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Patricia “Pat” Alexander of Elwood; daughter, Kathleen Rider of Elwood; grandchildren, Josh Rider and Kayla Rider; two brothers, Phil Alexander of Ft. Wayne and Norm (Debbie) Alexander of Elwood; two sisters, June Alexander and Sherry (Randy) Kelly, both of Elwood; sister-in-law, Kandi Alexander of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; and several others for whom he was a grandfather figure.

Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by two brothers, Butch and Barney Alexander and a sister, Linda Hughes.

Visitation will be today, June 7, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel. The funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Blaylock and Marty Blake officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the US Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood American Legion or the Elwood VFW.

