C. Joan Bath, 93, of Tipton, passed away at 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1928, in Forest, Ind., to Lavon and Ruth (Foreman) Stroup. On Nov. 10, 1954, she married John E. Bath Jr. The couple enjoyed just shy 60 years of marriage together before his death on Sept. 1, 2014.

Joan graduated from Forest High School in 1947. She was a devout member of the Kemp United Methodist Church in Tipton.

Joan was a homemaker, a job she truly cherished, taking take of her two children and tending to her family’s needs. Joan was a talented gardener and enjoyed growing and nurturing plants. She could often be found working on her many craft projects.

She is survived by her two children, John E. Bath III of Palm Desert, Calif. and Julie Hutter Bayfield, Colo.; four grandchildren, along with eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Kenneth Stroup and Maxine Suhre.

Private family services are planned with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joan may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.