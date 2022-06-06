SUMMITVILLE – Jessica Dell Berner, age 58, of Summitville, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

She was born in Tipton, on March 20, 1964, to the late Kenneth and Barbara (Teter) Retherford. On Feb. 1, 2010, she married Ray Berner and they shared 12 years of marriage together.

Jessica graduated in 1982 from Tipton High School. She was employed at Summit Health & Living in Summitville, where she was head of housekeeping. She raised many children throughout the years and was known as mom to many. She enjoyed gardening and fishing, but more importantly, she loved being in the kitchen cooking for family. She will be missed by all.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Ray Berner of Summitville; son, Louie (Misty) Barnett of Fremont; niece, Tasa Summers of Columbus, Ohio; son, Danny (Angee) Condon of Upland; step-daughter, Audra Berner of Summitville; step-son, Samuel Berner of Hartford City; three grandchildren, Alexus, Kailee, Hailee Condon; and a brother, Kirk (April) Retherford of Windfall; sister, Traci (Greg) Merida of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Jessica was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Retherford.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood. A funeral service celebrating Jessica’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tim Becker officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jessica Berner Scholarship Fund through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com