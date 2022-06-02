PENFIELD, NY – Stephen Robert Coryell, beloved husband and father, accomplished pharmacist and possessor of great charm and wit, died peacefully from complications of chronic respiratory illness and Parkinson’s disease on May 14, 2022, at the age of 75.

Steve was born and raised in Elwood, became a first-generation college student and was a proud alumnus of Purdue University.

As a young pharmacist, he successfully built and ran his own local pharmacy in Indiana, called The Apothecary Shop. Later, he went on to work for Rite-Aid and rose to become a Regional Director. This role provided him his greatest professional satisfaction as he trained and guided others to build their own success.

Steve returned to direct patient care behind the counter, co-owning a local pharmacy, W.A.B., in Irondequoit, NY, before finishing his career at Rite-Aid. Throughout his 50+ year career, he remained a professional leader, serving as a past president of both the Pharmacy Society of Rochester and Grant Co. Pharmacy Society and an active member of the Pharmacists’ Society of the State of New York.

However, no description of his achievements can capture how he treated everyone he met. Steve effortlessly combined unwavering respect, personability and simple, plain language with a keen insight into what each person needed. Steve’s positive personal connections are a model for everyone — recommended daily with meals for friends and family and twice per day for all in healthcare.

Steve also served in his local parish, St. Joseph’s Church, as an active member, donor and council member.

Steve believed his greatest accomplishments were within his family. He relished the educational, professional and recreational pursuits of his children, as evidenced by his predilection for college sweatshirts of every institution of higher learning that his family attended. His steady support, optimism and encouragement bolstered the successes of both immediate and extended family.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tatyana of Penfield, NY; son, Brett of Lafayette, Ind.; son, Jason of Portland Ore.; daughter, Katya of Boston, Mass; and son, Yaroslav of Rochester, NY, as well as his granddaughters, Elise of Bloomington, Ind. and Hannah of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his sister, Marlene of Kokomo; a brother, Keith of Alexandria; and a brother, Marvin of Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Robert Coryell.

Per Steve’s wishes, his remains are at Tufts University School of Medicine, where he will continue to advance knowledge and promote the achievements of others through donation of his remains for medical education and research.

A celebration of Steve’s life is anticipated for Spring 2023 in Elwood. Future details to be provided by the family.