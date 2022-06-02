CHESTERTON – Michael J. McMahan, age 65, of Chesterton and formerly of Elwood, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Chesterton.

He was born May 4, 1957, in La Mesa, Calif., the son of Richard and Margaret McMahan. Mike graduated from Madison-Grant High School in 1975. Growing up in rural Indiana with cerebral palsy was not the easiest life for Mike. However, his mother worked tirelessly to champion for a more active life for her son. Margaret was instrumental in helping Mike experience life through as many adventures as possible. He was raised in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood.

As a youth, he attended numerous Boy Scout Jamboree’s and had adventures in canoeing and overnight camping. Mike achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and absolutely loved the camaraderie he found in with other scouts. Through Boy Scouts, he also found a love of bowling and became an active bowler in many local leagues in his younger years.

Michael was the bookkeeper at MMR Craft and Hobby, a local craft store his parents opened and ran for more 20 years in Elwood. He loved working with numbers and keeping up with the loyal customers that came in to see him.

Michael was married three times. He had two children from his first marriage, Brittany and Justin, and they were the loves of his life. He was later so proud to be a grandfather.

Mike loved to travel when he was able and visited Las Vegas, Hawaii and San Francisco. To say he was a huge sports fan was an understatement. The walls of his room were festooned with Indiana Pacers and Colts Football memorabilia and photos. He went to many Pacers games and was always thrilled to root for his team. The Indianapolis 500 also had a very special place in his heart and he attended several races through the years. Mike was a HUGE Mario Andretti fan and he had the pleasure of meeting Mario several times in the 70’s and 80’s.

His other love was cannabis. Michael fully believed that it should be federally legalized so that humans could benefit from its healing properties. Those who knew Mike best know he is no longer in pain and likely lit up the moment he entered the pearly gates.

His family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Duneland Manor – specifically Lisa and Terri, for the outstanding care they provided for Michael in his later years. Also, Debbie, Pamela, and Kim from Dunes Hospice are true angels on Earth caring for humans in their final days.

Mike’s family includes brother, Robert J. McMahan of Chesterton; sister, Paula J. (husband Joseph) Hass of Michigan; two children, Brittany Metz and Justin McMahan; nephew, Rory McMahan; niece, Tristan Dybas; and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both his parents.

A graveside funeral service honoring Mike’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

