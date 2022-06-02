KEMPTON – Leslie Renee Mraz, age 67, of Kempton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

Renee was born on July 15, 1954, to her parents, Cecil Edgell and Geraldine (Burris) Edgell. Renee was married to the love of her life, Gary Mraz, for 43 years before he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2016.

Renee graduated from Madison Heights High School in the Class of 1972. She later earned a degree in accounting from Indiana Business College. When Renee’s children were growing up, she made the decision to stay home with them. Once all the kids started school, Renee started volunteering. She spent time at Lincoln and Washington Elementary Schools. She started working at Washington Elementary as an aide, but soon after became the secretary for Tipton Elementary. This was a title Renee proudly owned for more than 30 years!

Renee loved her job and she was great at it! She was the perfect mix of stern and loving. If a child needed some motivation to get their work done, she was more than happy to take care of business. However, if Mrs. Mraz saw a child struggling with something or having a tough day, she was the first to give an encouraging word and a warm embrace. Renee was one of a kind! She was a “what you see is what you get” kind of woman! Her approach to life is no doubt what drew so many to her. She was genuine, happy-go-lucky, energetic, driven, extremely helpful to others and so very kindhearted.

Renee was also a very devoted mother and grandma. She never missed an opportunity to spend quality time with her kids and grandkids. Her faith was very important to her and she was a member of East Union Church in Atlanta.

In Renee’s spare time, you may have found her educating others about essential oils or rounding up her 24 chickens. Yes, 24! Renee initially purchased chickens to enjoy some health and financial benefits. However, it wasn’t long before she became attached! She named them all and ended up with 24 pet chickens! This is one of the many stories that exemplifies Renee’s funny and loving demeanor. It goes without saying that Tipton Elementary, as well as the entire community, will be forever grateful for the love and care Renee generously gave to our children. She will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Renee’s legacy of love are her children, Tony Mraz and Jeanette (Kris) Mraz-Donovan; grandchildren, Fulton Mraz, Carson Mraz, Gabriella Mraz, Tara (Marshall) Lee, Nick Donovan, Gavin Donovan, Hannah Donovan and Ian Donovan; siblings, Kevin Edgell, Kent Edgell, Annie Goodnight and Cheryl Kerr; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Renee was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Cecil and Geraldine (Burris) Edgell; husband, Gary Mraz; and sister, Trudy Howery-Skinner.

A funeral service celebrating Renee’s life will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Mark Knapp officiating. A visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Normanda Cemetery. A procession line will form at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning for those wishing to attend the burial service.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mraz family in their time of need. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Renee with her family on her tribute wall.