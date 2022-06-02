Karen Sue Kilfoil, 80, of Tipton, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

She was born in Tipton on Aug. 16, 1941, to Don and Harriet (Emehiser) Hinds. Karen married Larry J. Kilfoil on April 28, 1962. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage before Larry died on Feb. 21, 2007.

Karen’s entire work career was at Pioneer Hi-Bred International in Tipton.

She was a member of Hobbs Christian Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed instigating some good natured banter with them on a wide range of political and personal issues. Her quick wit and smart tongue will be greatly missed.

Survivors include one daughter, Amy Leitch and husband Ryan of Carmel; one brother, Mike Hinds and wife Janie of Windfall; her grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Odden, Matt Leitch, Jake (Alyssa) Leitch, Hannah Leitch, Keegan Kilfoil and Devon Kilfoil-Lewis; one great-grandchild, Corben McCance; and a brother-in-law, Dick Bowlby.

Karen was preceded in death by two of her children, Jim Kilfoil and Kelley Kilfoil and her siblings Sherry Gasho, Emalie Bowlby, David Hinds and George Hinds.

The family is honoring Karen’s wishes to be cremated and not have any services. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist Karen’s family with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions in honor of Karen may be made to the Tipton County 4-H program, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072.