Glennie Stafford-Klann, age 81, of Three Oaks, Mich., died peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 28, 1940, in Elwood, to Burl and Della Hobson. Burl died when Glennie was young, so her stepfather, Huffman “Huff” Shaw, raised her.

Glennie married David L. Stafford on Aug. 15, 1958, in Elwood. They had three sons from this union. After 34 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on March 4, 1993. She married Daryl Crandell on April 20, 1996, in Three Oaks, Mich. After ten years of marriage, Daryl preceded in her death on Feb. 18, 2007. Glennie then married Albert Klann on Jan. 20, 2008. After 10 years of marriage, Albert preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2018.

Glennie was a devoted Christian, having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She attended New Life Community Church and was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church, both in Three Oaks, Mich.

Glennie’s sons and grandchildren were the joy of her life. Previously, she enjoyed crocheting and baking for her loved ones. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, care giving, friendliness and ability to love all those around her.

Glennie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her three sons, David L. Stafford Jr. of Carmel, Kevin (Tracy) Stafford of Rolling Prairie and Jeff (Judy) Stafford of Galien, Mich.; four grandchildren, Kylie (Austin) Sullins of Columbus AFB, Miss., Taylor Stafford of LaPorte, Jake Stafford and Brooke Stafford, both of Rolling Prairie; step-grandchild, Brandy (Jeremy) Payne of Bridgman; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Shelba (Ken) Enright of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, David L. Stafford Sr., Daryl Crandell and Albert Klann; three sisters, Twila Tranbarger, Vivian Gaither and Carol Wardwell; and three brothers, Estel Shaw, Gene Shaw and Max Shaw.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon in Real Life Community Church, 12 East Michigan Str. in Three Oaks, Mich.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a date and time later this summer, to be announced.

Glennie will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, David L. Stafford Sr. in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Glennie be made to Real Life Community Church, 12 East Michigan St., Three Oaks, Mich. 49128.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Pobocik Chapel, Three Oaks.