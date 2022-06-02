Gary Mosley, age 71, of Elwood, went to his heavenly home on June 1, 2022. He was born on Oct. 28, 1950, in Lackey, Ken., the son of Frank Mosley and Joyce (Napier) Mullinex.

Gary served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a factory worker.

Gary is survived by his wife, Rhonda Mosley; two brothers, Charles Mosley and Frank Mosley; three children, Misty Mosley, Melissa Mosley and Nikie Todd; three step-children, Michael Courtney, Jody Powers and Eric Courtney; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Gary was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Mosley and Ronnie Mosley, and two sisters, Patricia McQuithy and Pamela Key.

A private family graveside service will take place at Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Nate Warren officiating. A public celebration of Gary’s life will be at a later date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for the Mosley family in their time of loss.

