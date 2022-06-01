G. Warren Baird, 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

A lifetime resident of Tipton County, he was born in Windfall on Nov. 17, 1939, to Chester and Martha (Findling) Baird.

He graduated Sharpsville-Prairie High School in 1957 and attended Tri-State University. He married Judy (Ryan) Baird on April 11, 1959.

Warren worked at Delphi (Delco) Electronics for 31 years and retired in 1994. He owned farms in Tipton and Greene counties.

He is survived by his second wife, Sharon (Starkey) Baird; they married on Sept. 18, 2011.

After retirement, he worked as a Crop Adjuster for Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Warren was a former vice-president of the National Woodland Owners Association and president and treasurer of the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owner’s Association. He was a member of the Indiana Natural Resources Commission Advisory Council, Tipton County Council, Northern Nut Growers, American Forestry Association, Walnut Council, Indiana Forestry Educational Foundation, Indiana Project Learning Tree, Indiana Wildlife Federation and Woodland Steward Institute.

Warren was an avid weather observer for the National Weather Service (NWS) from 1976-2020. He received the NWS’s John Campanius Holm Award, Thomas Jefferson Award and 30-Year Service Award. Additionally he was designated Indiana’s First Classified Wildlife Habitat Area in 1980.

Warren previously served as the State Director of the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and Supervisor and Chairman of the Tipton County SWCD.

Additional awards include the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservationist of the Year (1993), Indiana Tree Farmer of the Year (1997), Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owner’s Association Charles Deam Stewardship Award (2013), and the Tipton County SWCD’s Lifetime Leadership Award (2022).

Warren is survived by his wife Sharon; children Carol Jo (Steve) Christenberry, Greg Warren (Amy) Baird and Brent Ryan Baird, all of Atlanta; step-son, David Fidler II of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Stephanie (Seth) Polley, Kyle Baird, Laura (Rob) Gonzalez and Emily Christenberry; step-grandchildren, Greta, Nate, and Owen Fishback and Allerdyce and Neve Fidler; great-grandchildren. Madilyn and Lia Villars, Aiden Baird, and Lyla and Gwyneth Gonzalez.

Warren is also survived by his brothers, Allen (Rachel) Baird, Leon (Jackie) Baird and Mark (Linda) Baird; brothers-in-law, Garry (Mickey) Ryan, Butch (Linda) Starkey, John (Carol) Starkey and Bob (Kathy) Starkey; sister-in-law, Nita (Rick) Warren; and several nieces and nephews.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Glen Ryan; mother-in-law, Georgia Ryan; brother, Richard Baird; brother-in-law ,Jerry Ryan; sister-in-law, Beverly Baird; nephew, Richard Ryan; niece LaRonda Ison; and his first wife, Judy.

Warren enjoyed forestry, farming, traveling the 50 states, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an active member of East Union Christian Church. He will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors and his dry wit.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at East Union Christian Church with the Rev. Mark Knapp presiding.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. on Monday until time of the service at the church.

Private family burial will be in Union Cemetery at a later date.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Warren family.

Memorial contributions may be made to East Union Christian Church, 1711 E 296th Street, Atlanta, Indiana, 46031.