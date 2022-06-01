Terry S. Sherwood

ATLANTA – Terry S. Sherwood, 79, of Atlanta, died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

He was born in Noblesville on Dec. 12, 1942, to William P. and Ann Lee (Terry) Sherwood. He married Gale Graf on Sept. 25, 1982.

Terry was a farmer. He enjoyed working the land and being outdoors. He attended the Noblesville First United Methodist Church.

Terry was a 1961 graduate of Tipton High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University, earning a bacholer’s degree in Agricultural Economics. In his free time, Terry could be found creating items in his wood working shop, hiking or just relaxing taking in a good book.

Terry also proudly served his country as a Military Police Officer in the United States Army from 1966 – 1968.

Terry is survived by his wife, Gale; daughters, Heather Marie Sherwood (Justin Sanders) of Indianapolis and Emily Renee Sherwood (Kyle Sondgerath) of Lafayette; and siblings include Patricia Ann Sherwood of Atlanta and William “Bill” Sherwood (Marilyn) of Tipton. Terry also enjoyed his dog, Daisy and grand dogs, Cletus and Katie.

A memorial service with family will occur at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, Neb., 68508