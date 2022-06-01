Steven L. Goodman

Steven L. Goodman , age 70, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family .

He was born in Elwood on Jan. 21, 1952, to the late Alva and Mary Eva (Silvey ) Goodman.

He married Lisa Blevins on April 12, 2000, and they shared more than 22 years of marriage together.

Steven worked as an auctioneer and owned two auction companies, Goodman & Company and Indiana Auction Exchange. He was a member of the Indiana Auctioneer’s Association .

Steven is survived by wife, Lisa Goodman of Elwood and many special friends.

Along with his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his, siblings, Jean “Sissy” Swaim, Ronnie Goodman, Jimmy Goodman, Donnie Goodman and Larry Goodman and several good

A funeral service took place on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Tracie Goodman officiation. Cremation followed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society.

