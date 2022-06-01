CICERO – Steven Edward Quear, age 72, of Cicero, passed away May 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 30, 1949, at Beech Grove, to Edward and Doris (Amsbury) Quear.

Steven was a graduate of Sharpsville High School with the Class of 1967. He then enrolled at ITT in Indianapolis and earned a degree in Architectural Engineering in 1969.

He had worked for several years at Stokley Van Camp in Indianapolis, where cans were manufactured for food storage. This is where he met his future wife, Diane C. (Collingsworth) Quear. They were married June 6, 1981.

Steven was a very active person and had served for several years as a Boys Scoutmaster for Troop #103. He was an Amatuer Radio Operator (WA9FTT) and member of Hamilton County Emergency Management Association. In 1995, he was awarded the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of efforts to save a life.

He was a small aircraft pilot and a member of the Tipton Lions Club. And Steven was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Team.

Surviving him is his beloved wife, Diane C. Quear of Cicero; father, Edward Quear of Tipton; and sons, Scott (Stephanie) Quear of Lafayette and Daniel (Amy) Quear of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Doris Quear and a brother, Dale Quear.

Funeral Services will be today, May 17, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero, with burial to follow at Cicero Cemetery. Pastor Mark Knapp will officiate.

A time of visitation will be from noon until time of the services.

