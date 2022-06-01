Sharon A. Jackson

ALEXANDRIA – Sharon A. Jackson, 80, passed in to rest on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on July 24, 1941, in Elwood and was raised by her loving maternal grandmother, Sylvia Heritage.

Sharon graduated from Alexandria High School-Class of 1959. She devoted her life to the care and nurturing of her family and her home. She was skilled in crocheting, cross stitch and flower gardening. Her home is filled with the fruits of her creative labor and her gardens.

Survivors include her husband, James Arthur Jackson, married April 14, 1961; three children-Teresa (Scott) Curry-Troy of Montana, Andrew (Renee) Jackson of Columbus and John (Jamie) Jackson of Bowling Green, Ken.; five grandchildren, Kyle, Michaela, Dillon, Brian and Craig; three great-grandchildren, Kendra, Aiden and Rawleigh; and an aunt, Reanelle Heritage of Muncie.

Sharon was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arlie Clinton and Sylvia Heritage; her mother, Mary Alice Heaton; sister, Marsha Rathel; and grandson, Adam Jackson.

Family and friends attended a graveside service at on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. Family friend, Larry Farmer, will officiated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, IN 46001.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria was entrusted with Sharon’s care and is honored to serve the Jackson family.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com