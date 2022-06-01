Samuel “Sam” Edward Jones II

ALEXANDRIA – Samuel “Sam” Edward Jones III, 42, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, following an extended illness.

Sam was born on Dec. 2, 1979, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Giles Jones and Lanita Rios.

Survivors include his father, Giles L. Jones of Alexandria; mother, Lanita a. Rios of Summitville; life partner, Christina Hutchison of Alexandria; step-daughter, Ashley Titley of Indianapolis; sisters, Star A. Jones of Kalamazoo, Mich., Amanda Jones of Alexandria and Susan Rios of Summitville; a brother, Kasee Seals of Gobles, Mich.; three nieces; and an aunt.

Sam was preceded in death by his grandfather, Millard Phares; grandmother, Vivian Jones; and a brother, Dennis Rios.

Private family services will take place followed by cremation.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Sam’s services and cremation arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at www.rileychildrens.org.

