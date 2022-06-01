ELWOOD– Samuel “Lloyd” Davis, age 93, and a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following a long, full life.

He was born Aug. 4, 1928 in Albany, Ken., the son of Porter H. and Lena Belle (Shelton) Davis. Sam was a 1947 graduate of Windfall High School and later earned a degree in business management form Earlham College in Richmond.

He married Mary Graham on Aug. 12, 1950, and they shared more than 71 years of marriage together before her recent passing in April of 2022.

Sam retired in 1987 from Air-Foil Textron (Ex-Cello) Corporation in Elwood where he was the vice-president of operations for 25 years.

Sam and Mary were members of East Main Street Christian Church. He was a longtime member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368, Elwood Eagles Lodge, and Elwood V.F.W. Auxiliary. Sam was a member and Past Master of the Pickard Masonic Lodge in Sheridan and a member and Past Worthy Patron of the Elwood Order of Eastern Star. He also served on the board of directors of the Madison County United Way Program and Madison County Junior Achievement; was a former member and president of the Elwood Country Club; and formerly served as president of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce. Sam was an avid golfer, deer and pheasant hunter and especially enjoyed boating and water skiing at Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee with his family for many years. He was known for making bird houses for family and friends which he called “Birdhouses by Sam.”

Sam’s family finds great comfort knowing that he and Mary have been reunited in Heaven and this was Sam’s greatest wish in recent days.

Sam’s family legacy includes three daughters, Barbara (Paul “Skip”) Whitenack of Byrdstown, Tenn., Shelly (Steve) Scott of Elwood and Sharon (Kevin) Church of Elwood; seven grandchildren, Craig (Beth) Scott, Lesly (Brittany) Whitenack, Casey (Chase) Headley, Laura (Zach) Guest, Angela Church (Josiah South), Kyle (Samantha) Church and Benjamin Church; 15 great-grandchildren, Paisley, Grayden, Colt, Cale, Cade, Shelby, Gwyneth, Hayden, Kenneth, Benjamin, Micah, Kassea, Kayden, Elizabeth, and Evelyn; a great-great granddaughter, Luna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Mary Davis; and 12 siblings, Edgar Davis, Burley Davis, Arthur Davis, Rether Davis, Wolford “Buck” Davis, Earl Davis, Algar Davis, Lee Davis, Alta Carter, Hettie Mae Davis, Alene Burris and Eva Carter.

A funeral service celebrating Sam’s life and legacy will be at 1p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with family friend, Pastor Kal Rissman, officiating. The funeral will begin with a Masonic Lodge memorial service by Pickard Lodge.

Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Church End of the Month Meal Ministry.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.