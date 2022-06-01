Robert L. Wilkinson, age 93, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Dunbar, W.Vir. on Sept. 4, 1928, to the late Kenneth and Fern Wilkinson.

Bob married Lucille (King) Wilkinson on April 8, 1955, and they shared 55 years of marriage together before her passing on Feb. 21, 2010.

He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, and retired from Chrysler Corp. after many years of service. Bob was a member of the Elwood Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. He was also a member of the Elwood VFW and Elwood Elks Lodge.

Bob is survived by twin sons, Barry and Terry Wilkinson of Elwood; special niece, Marla Peters of Tipton; and his special furry friends, Buffy and Jack.

Along with his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sizelove.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

A funeral service celebrating Bob’s life will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Brake officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the US Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com