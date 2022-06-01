Peggy Cole (Clymer)

Peggy Cole (Clymer) was born on Jan. 27, 1948, in Elwood, to Kenneth Clymer and Dona Groover (Fernung). She passed away on March 11, 2022.

Peggy is survived by her children, Rohn Dusty Jones and Rona Bale; her grandchildren, Nikolas Jones, Christopher Arnold, Katelynn Blackford, Letisha Landi and Dillon Bale; her great-grandchild, Alliyah Richardson; her brother, Sonny Clymer; and her nieces and nephews, Sasha Janney, Joseph Shannon, Tracy Durm and Alan Clymer.

She loved and missed those who passed before her, her late sister, Lisa Shannon and her children, Mona Cole and EJ Cole.

Peggy was a professional horticulturalist, running her own landscaping/garden care business in Tampa, Fla. Before that, she worked for the Amtrak railyard. She loved traveling, orchids, the ocean and her children.

Adventure and self-determination defined her. Once, as a wooden tugboat sunk in the Hillsborough river, she carted her tools out to her boat and floated out to the wreckage. Over the next two days she cranked at the boat, yanking away the brass portholes half her weight as souvenirs.

To her family and friends in Indiana, Florida and across the country, she loved and missed you.

Peggy’s ashes are scheduled to be scattered at EJ’s grave.