Missed opportunities doom Frankton in regional loss

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

Elwood Call-Leader

FRANKTON – Frankton’s softball season came to a disappointing close in the Class 2A regional here Tuesday as the Eagles left five runners on base in the final two innings.

Madison-Grant claimed the title with a 5-3 victory and will play Eastside — a 1-0 winner over Westview — at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second game of the Warsaw Semistate. Whitko and North Newton will play in the 11 a.m. opener. The championship game will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We just couldn’t get timely hits today,” said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker.

The Eagles got eight hits in seven innings against Argylls starter Katie Duncan. Four of those were by junior Alivia Swisher.

The teams dueled closely until the sixth. Madison-Grant scored in the first on a double, two walks and a ground out. Two more walks plus a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the second against Frankton hurler Addy Coppess.

“Addy wasn’t as sharp as she normally is,” said Parker. When asked if it was mechanical or just being amped up for the occasion, he said, “It was probably some of both.”

The first of Swisher’s four singles in the second made it 2-1. Frankton took the lead in the bottom of the third.

The inning started with the top of the lineup and slugger Makena Alexaznder. She was moved to the leadoff spot in a strategic move to try and take advantage of the number of intentional walks she receives each game.

“It might have been stupid, but it was something I had been thinking about,” said Parker.

The first two times she came up, the Argylls pitched to her…sort of. She beat out an infield hit to start the game but was stranded on first. The second time up she was hit by a pitch. The next two times she was intentionally walked.

In the third, Alexander stole second after getting hit and went to third on an Argylls error an out later. Lauryn Williams was intentionally walked. Jersey Marsh then delivered a two-run single, and Frankton led 3-2.

Coppess settled down and allowed the visitors just a single over the next two innings. The sixth was a different story.

The first two M-G hitters were retired peacefully. The bottom three hitters in the lineup were due next. Carley Holliday beat out an infield hit. Johnna Hiatt singled and Demie Havens was hit by a pitch. All three runners crossed the plate on the second double of the game by Chelsea Bowland. The Argylls had a 5-3 lead.

In the sixth, Swisher and Claire Duncan singled around an intentional pass to Alexander. But Coppess flied out to center and Williams grounded out to end the inning.

In the seventh, Jilly Hilderbrand singled with one out and Swisher singled with two gone. As Alexander loomed on deck, pinch hitter Amaya Collins hit a looping fly ball to center which was caught to end the game.

“We are going to miss our group of seniors,” said Parker of Coppess, Williams, Abby Duncan, McKenzie McCorkhill and Cassidy Gibson. “They have won 38 games the past two years, won two conference titles and two sectionals. But I like the team we have coming back. They will work hard in the off season. Hopefully they will remember how this feels.”