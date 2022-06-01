ELWOOD – Mildred Lorene Lee, age 86, and a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1935 in White County, Ark., the daughter of Henry Malcolm and Cora Mae (Higgs) Bogard. After completing high school, Mildred graduated from Beautician’s College. She was a hairdresser for 42 years and was the owner of Country Charm Beauty Salon at her home in Elwood before retirement in 2012. Mildred truly enjoyed being a beautician and socializing with all her clients through the years.

Mildred married her soulmate, Ralph Edwin Lee, on April 19, 1958, and they shared 64 years of marriage together. Mildred and Ralph formerly attended the Third Street Church of God in Elwood for many years.

Mildred was an active member of the Red Hat Society in Elwood as well as the Fifty-Plus Club in Elwood. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and loved reading, especially her well-read bible and many romance novels. Mildred was a devoted fan of the Indianapolis Colts and her home reflected her enthusiasm year-around with memorabilia. She also enjoyed watching the Indiana Pacers and traveling with her family on many trips around the country. Mildred was absolutely devoted to caring for and spending time with her family which was the center of her life.

Mildred’s family legacy includes her husband, Ralph Lee of Elwood; three children, Doris Jean Lee-Shaw, Sharon Kay (Brian) Haynes and Marcus Aaron Lee, all of Elwood; sister, Helen (Karl) Glaze of Baldknob, Ark.; brother, Darrell (Susan) Bogard of Elwood; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jon) Bucur, Christopher (Debbie) Shaw, Kaylee (Doug) Rosenbaum, Rebecca (Tim) Flannery and Abigale Lee; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Adams, Tyler Shaw, Allison Bucur, Kade Bucur, Connor Sylvester, Hunter Rosenbaum and Leah Rosenbaum; brother-in-law, Charles “Bill” (Claire) Lee of Anderson; sister-in-law, Joan Jackson of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service celebrating Mildred’s life and legacy will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.

